We\'ll safeguard the bright future of our Asian family: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said this in his speech at an official dinner hosted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his honour after a bilateral meeting at the Seri Perdana Complex here on Wednesday (April 16) night.

"Prime Minister Anwar and I reached several important common points on taking our broad cooperation to greater depths.

"In the face of shocks to the global order and economic globalisation, China and Malaysia will stand with countries in the region to combat the undercurrents of geopolitical and camp-based confrontation, as well as the countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism.

"Together, we will safeguard the bright prospects of our Asian family," said Xi.

The visit, marked by a warm welcome from Malaysian leaders, included a cordial exchange between Xi and Anwar, where they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and bolstering regional stability and prosperity amidst global uncertainties.