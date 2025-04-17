We\'ll safeguard the bright future of our Asian family: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said this in his speech at an official dinner hosted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his honour after a bilateral meeting at the Seri Perdana Complex here on Wednesday (April 16) night.
"Prime Minister Anwar and I reached several important common points on taking our broad cooperation to greater depths.
"In the face of shocks to the global order and economic globalisation, China and Malaysia will stand with countries in the region to combat the undercurrents of geopolitical and camp-based confrontation, as well as the countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism.
"Together, we will safeguard the bright prospects of our Asian family," said Xi.
The visit, marked by a warm welcome from Malaysian leaders, included a cordial exchange between Xi and Anwar, where they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and bolstering regional stability and prosperity amidst global uncertainties.
Several important common understandings were also reached between the two nations, paving the way for greater collaboration in global security initiatives, artificial intelligence, the economy, visa exemption, two-country twin-park development and railway sector development, to name a few.
Reflecting on his last visit in 2013, Xi expressed admiration at Malaysia's progress.
"During my last visit, I was deeply impressed by Malaysia's beautiful nature, diverse culture and kind people.
"Now, coming back 12 years later, I am truly delighted to see Malaysia booming and making great strides in modernisation.
"I do not doubt that under the leadership of (the King of Malaysia) His Excellency Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Anwar, Malaysia will become even more vigorous and achieve greater success in building a modern Malaysia Madani."
Xi also acknowledged the long-standing relationship between the two nations, noting, "China and Malaysia are neighbours across the seas. We share a friendship that spans over a thousand years."
Citing the Malay proverb, "Sikit-sikit lama jadi bukit (little by little will eventually become a hill", Xi emphasised the evolving partnership between both nations.
"We are close friends and partners. Politically, we respect and trust each other; economically, we enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation, and culturally, we learn from and invigorate each other.
"This relationship is benefiting our people in real ways," he said.
Xi reiterated his vision for a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future, aiming to set an example of unity and cooperation for the Global South.
"Together we will energise modernisation in both of our countries, and make greater new contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in our region and beyond," he said.
Allison Lai
Khoo Gek San
The Star
Asia News Network