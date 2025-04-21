DHL to suspend global shipments of over $800 to US consumers

The notice on the company website was not dated, but its metadata showed it was compiled on Saturday.

DHL blamed the halt on new US customs rules, which require formal entry processing on all shipments worth over $800. The minimum had been $2,500 until a change on April 5.

DHL said business-to-business shipments would not be suspended but could face delays. The changes did not affect shipments under $800 to either businesses or consumers.