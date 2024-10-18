AI PC shipments to reach 43% of global PC market by 2025

Worldwide shipments of AI PCs are projected to total 114 million units in 2025, an increase of 165.5% from 2024, according to a new forecast from Gartner, Inc.

Gartner defines AI PCs as a PC with an embedded neural processing unit (NPU) and uses this classification for the forecast. AI PCs include PCs with NPUs attached to Windows on Arm, macOS on Arm and x86 on Windows PCs.

Gartner forecasts AI PC shipments to reach 43 million units in 2024, a 99.8% increase from 2023 (see Table 1).

Table 1: AI PC Shipments, Worldwide, 2023-2025 (Thousands of Units)