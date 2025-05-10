Chinese village restores agricultural soil with organic content

For the 11th time, Kasem Soytong, a professor from Thailand's King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, crouched to collect soil samples. After nearly two years of microbial technology interventions, the once-compacted, acidic soil of Diaoyuan now meets green standards, with improved organic content and texture.
Diaoyuan, founded in the late Tang Dynasty (618-907), embodies China's agrarian heritage. Yet years of neglect left it grappling with erosion and ecological decline. Four years ago, local authorities partnered with Alor Valley, a boutique hospitality brand, to awaken the "sleeping" village. "Restoring ancient architecture wasn't enough — we needed to heal the ecosystem," said Sun Zhiming, general manager of Alor Valley's Diaoyuan project. He turned for solutions to Kasem , a 30-year veteran of organic agriculture and biodiversity research in China.
Initially captivated by Diaoyuan's natural and cultural charm, the harsh realities soon became clear to Soytong: soil and water tests revealed severe chemical contamination. The cleanup would be far from easy.
Reviving the camphor trees required rebuilding the soil's health, yet Kasem's approach was unconventional. Using village waste — rice straw, fallen leaves and kitchen scraps — his team created organic fertiliser through microbial degradation, feeding the earth with its nutrients.
Scepticism ran high among villagers. "Isn't this just compost? How is that 'high-tech'?" questioned those initially unimpressed by Kasem's soil improvement methods. They argued that traditional chemical fertilisers worked just as well — if not better — for boosting crop growth, and were far more efficient.
The Thai professor explained that long-term use of synthetic fertilisers acidifies soil, causes compaction, and leaves toxic residues that pose health risks. To prove his point, he tested the technology on a small vegetable plot, banning chemicals entirely.
His approach cultivated pollution-free, high-quality soil, enabling truly organic and eco-friendly crop cultivation. The visible results soon won over sceptical villagers. Now, working with the professor, they monitor soil acidity and use only organic amendments.
"The vegetables tasted fresher and looked more vibrant," said Li Zhi, a resident of the village.
Thanks to its superior quality, Diaoyuan's organic rice became highly sought-after by consumers.
"Last year, our 50,000-kilogram organic rice harvest commanded 44 yuan ($6.10) per kg, up from 4 to 6 yuan previously," said Li Weichao, who oversaw Alor Valley's agricultural division at Diaoyuan.
He noted that Kasem's soil restoration technology has already been implemented across 33 hectares of farmland in the village, with another 33 hectares planned for this year.
From barren fields emerged a thriving ecosystem: once-fetid ditches now teem with fish, ducks and frogs. In 2024, Diaoyuan was recognised by the Association of Agricultural Technology in Southeast Asia as a green eco-resort village.
"This year, we plan to build a large-scale microbial composting station to produce tailored organic fertilisers," Kasem said, adding that it will advance agricultural technology exchange between Thailand and China.
Xinhua
China Daily
Asia News Network