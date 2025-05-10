Chinese village restores agricultural soil with organic content

For the 11th time, Kasem Soytong, a professor from Thailand's King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, crouched to collect soil samples. After nearly two years of microbial technology interventions, the once-compacted, acidic soil of Diaoyuan now meets green standards, with improved organic content and texture.

Diaoyuan, founded in the late Tang Dynasty (618-907), embodies China's agrarian heritage. Yet years of neglect left it grappling with erosion and ecological decline. Four years ago, local authorities partnered with Alor Valley, a boutique hospitality brand, to awaken the "sleeping" village. "Restoring ancient architecture wasn't enough — we needed to heal the ecosystem," said Sun Zhiming, general manager of Alor Valley's Diaoyuan project. He turned for solutions to Kasem , a 30-year veteran of organic agriculture and biodiversity research in China.

Initially captivated by Diaoyuan's natural and cultural charm, the harsh realities soon became clear to Soytong: soil and water tests revealed severe chemical contamination. The cleanup would be far from easy.