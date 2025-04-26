Government reports 3% growth in Thai agricultural economy in Q1 2025

Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, revealed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives reported a 3.0% growth in Thailand’s agricultural economy for the first quarter of 2025 (January–March) compared to the same period last year.

The growth was attributed to La Niña conditions, which began in September 2024, bringing consistent rainfall. As a result, water levels in reservoirs and natural sources rose, creating favorable weather for farming and boosting crop and livestock growth.

Farmers expanded cultivation areas and improved farm management and disease prevention. Rising domestic consumption, fueled by economic recovery, also supported growth across all agricultural sectors.