Explosions reported after India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

According to authorities, residents, and Reuters witnesses, blasts were heard in Srinagar and Jammu, and projectiles and flashes were seen in the night sky over Jammu, similar to the events of the previous evening.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan had violated the understanding arrived at by the two countries earlier in the day.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," Misri told a media briefing.

Pakistan’s information minister, Attaullah Tarar, told broadcaster Geo News: "As of now, there have not been any ceasefire violations."

Pakistan's military spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The fighting had been the worst between the old South Asian enemies in nearly three decades and threatened to erupt into a full-scale war in one of the world's most volatile and densely populated regions.

There were brief fears that nuclear arsenals might come into play as Pakistan's military said a top body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.

But the defence minister said no such meeting was scheduled, hours after a night of heavy fighting in which the two countries targeted each other’s military bases and the combined civilian death toll rose to 66.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X.. "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

Misri had earlier said the two countries' military operations chiefs had spoken to each other and agreed that all fighting would stop at 5 p.m. Indian time (1130 GMT), without using the word "ceasefire".