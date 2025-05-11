India-Pakistan water treaty remains suspended despite ceasefire, sources say

The Indus Waters Treaty, mediated by the World Bank in 1960, regulates the division of water from the Indus River and its tributaries between the South Asian nations.

India pulled out of it last month after a deadly attack targeting Hindu tourists in Kashmir that it said was backed by Islamabad.

Pakistan denied involvement in the violence and had said it was preparing international legal action over the suspension of the treaty, which ensures water for 80% of its farms.

"Indus Waters Treaty was not a part of (ceasefire) discussions," said a source from Pakistan's water ministry.