Ishiba to dismiss agriculture minister Eto

Eto, 64, is likely to become the first cabinet minister to be dismissed since Ishiba took office in October last year.

In a speech in the southwestern Japan city of Saga on Sunday, Eto said that he never bought rice as he receives so much of the staple from his supporters that he could sell it. This drew criticism from both ruling and opposition lawmakers.

On Monday, Ishiba reprimanded Eto over the remarks, while expressing his intention to keep the agriculture minister in his post.