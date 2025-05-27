Mitsubishi UFJ to launch new digital financial service brand

The new brand will be launched through revamping a mobile banking app and unifying multiple services, including credit cards and securities. Point services in the Mitsubishi UFJ group will also be united, and a new internet bank will be established in fiscal 2026.



Mitsubishi UFJ aims to improve convenience and attract individual customers, mainly young people, by launching the new brand as competition in the Japanese banking industry is intensifying since the Bank of Japan scrapped its negative interest rate policy last year.