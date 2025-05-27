SCG 3DP and Serendix Present 3D-Printed Management Building at Yumeshima Parking Lot for Osaka Expo 2025

This cutting-edge structure is the result of a collaboration between SCG 3DP, a leading developer of advanced 3D printing special cement materials, and Serendix, a company specializing in compact 3D-printed housing solutions in Japan.
The building features a striking exterior with shimmering, textile-like patterns—made possible only through the precision of 3D printing technology. These beautiful designs were printed using Serendix's latest printer model in combination with SCG 3DP’s innovative special cement material, achieving both high performance and visual elegance.
The structure, known as “The Serendix 55” spans from 55 up to 200 square meters, with a 6-meter width that is fully supported without internal pillars—thanks to the capabilities of the 3D printing technology. The base structure was printed in just 1.5 hours, followed by a wooden roof installed in 3 hours.
This building is a compelling demonstration of how SCG 3DP special cement materials enhance construction quality, speed, and design flexibility, enabling new possibilities in sustainable and modular architecture.
Expo visitors are encouraged to explore this impressive 3D-printed space—where material innovation and creative design come together to shape the future
For more information please contact [email protected]