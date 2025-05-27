SCG 3DP and Serendix Present 3D-Printed Management Building at Yumeshima Parking Lot for Osaka Expo 2025

The structure, known as “The Serendix 55” spans from 55 up to 200 square meters, with a 6-meter width that is fully supported without internal pillars—thanks to the capabilities of the 3D printing technology. The base structure was printed in just 1.5 hours, followed by a wooden roof installed in 3 hours.

This building is a compelling demonstration of how SCG 3DP special cement materials enhance construction quality, speed, and design flexibility, enabling new possibilities in sustainable and modular architecture.

Expo visitors are encouraged to explore this impressive 3D-printed space—where material innovation and creative design come together to shape the future