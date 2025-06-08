Japan GSDF Conducts Large-Scale Live-Fire Exercise

Some of the equipment under development with counterattack capabilities was displayed to the public for the first time at the Fuji Firepower Exercise, held at the Higashifuji Manoeuvre Area. Among them was an improved surface-to-ship missile with a range of more than 1,000 kilometres.
The exercise was conducted on the scenario of recapturing a remote island from an enemy.
Training on trench warfare was conducted at the annual exercise for the first time, as the type of warfare has been employed in the war in Ukraine.
During a midday exercise, watched by Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, about 58.8 tons of ammunition worth about 640 million yen were used
About 2,000 GSDF personnel took part in the day's exercise, which was observed by some 5,400 people, including students at the National Defence Academy of Japan and the GSDF's Fuji School.
High school and university students interested in the Self-Defence Forces and their parents were also invited to view the exercise as part of the SDF's efforts to recruit new members.
