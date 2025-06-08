Victims Mourned 17 Years after Akihabara Indiscriminate Attack

Some voiced concerns that memories of the tragic incident may be fading.

Shinichiro Murase, 55, a civil servant from the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, said that he was visiting Akihabara on the day of the incident.

The sounds of helicopters made him aware that something had happened, Murase recalled. He then saw crowds of people as well as fire engines and ambulances, but still did not exactly know what was going on.

Murase comes to Akihabara and lays flowers for the victims almost every year on June 8. "I hope an indiscriminate attack will never happen again. It's truly senseless."