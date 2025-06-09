LDP aims to boost Japan\'s average Income by 50% by 2040

Through the goals, Ishiba hopes to differentiate the LDP from opposition parties, which have featured consumption tax cuts as their main policy promises.

Some in the LDP are discussing a proposal to provide cash benefits without income restrictions as an immediate remedy for the soaring cost of living.

"This year's wage increases are even greater than those of last year, which were the highest in 33 years, so we need to make sure that this (wage hike) trend is bolstered even further," Ishiba told the LDP executives.