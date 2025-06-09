Japan leads the group in first week of VNL 2025 – Thailand holds 15th place

Japan delivered a flawless performance, winning four consecutive matches and collecting 12 points. As a result, Japan sits at the top of the standings, boasting the highest points ratio of 1.413.
Reigning champion Italy held second place. They also won all four matches but have 11 points due to a lower set difference. Türkiye is in third place, having secured 10 points from four matches.
Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team played four matches, recording one win and three losses, earning three points. They are currently ranked 15th out of 18 teams with a points ratio of 0.966.
The winless teams so far are Serbia and South Korea. South Korea remains at the bottom of the standings, with one point and a ratio of 0.716.
The competition will continue into the second week, with all teams still having a chance to improve their rankings, particularly those in the middle of the table.
Thailand will face Japan, Italy, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria from June 18 to 22 in Hong Kong.