Ishiba, opposition leaders to discuss tariff talks on Thursday

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who heads the LDP, told reporters that he wants to hold a meeting with opposition leaders to ask for cooperation over the tariff talks.
"Although some things can't be revealed due to the negotiations being of a diplomatic nature, we need to set up an opportunity where we can listen to opinions and insights from members of opposition parties who know the actual state of affairs," Ishiba said.
Ishiba is expected to meet with US President Trump to discuss his tariffs on Japanese imports on the sidelines of a three-day Group of Seven summit set to start in Canada on Sunday.
He hopes to brief opposition leaders about the tariff negotiations and gain their understanding before the meeting with Trump.
Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told a press conference, "I don't know how much progress has been made so far" in the tariff talks.
He indicated that he will question the prime minister on the matter in a parliamentary debate between Ishiba and opposition leaders on Wednesday.
