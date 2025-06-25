Fuji Media chief apologizes for scandal at shareholders meeting

Executive Vice President Kenji Shimizu, who is also president of the group's embattled Fuji Television Network Inc. unit, expressed his determination to reform the corporate culture and governance, and sought shareholders' support for the management's board nominees.

Fuji Media has proposed 11 board candidates, only one of whom, Shimizu, is currently on the board. The other candidates include Takashi Sawada, former president of convenience store chain FamilyMart Co.