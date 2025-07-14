Lee’s Cabinet picks hit by ‘gapjil’ claims

Another of the president’s Cabinet choices facing calls to withdraw is Rep. Kang Sun-woo, a human development expert-turned-Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker, who has been nominated as minister of gender equality.

Kang faces accusations that she mistreated staff members at her legislative office.

Kang allegedly replaced staff 46 times over just five years and made demands of them outside of their legislative support duties, such as asking them to do household chores for her, according to reports.

Both nominees have denied the allegations.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea launched a defence of the Cabinet nominees, saying that the controversy surrounding the two was a "mere smear tactic" by the People Power Party.

The minor Korean Democratic Labour Party and the Reform Party have also joined the People Power Party in urging the president to drop the nominations of Lee and Kang as ministers.

However, the protests from opposition parties will not necessarily sink their nominations. Earlier picks linked to scandals and controversies, including Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, were not withdrawn from consideration and ended up being confirmed.

Kim Arin

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network