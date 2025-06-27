Korean convenience stores rival ultra-cheap meals as prices soar

To maintain low prices without sacrificing quality, retailers are adopting a strategy known as “reverse development,” in which the final price is set first and the product is developed within that limit. GS25’s Hyeja Baekmibap was created under this model to meet the fixed 1,000-won price point.

CU has followed a similar path, releasing milk drinks priced at 880 won and “Deuktem Eggs,” a 15-egg pack priced at 4,900 won. BGF Retail reports that sales of Deuktem Eggs rose 31.5 % this month, as national egg prices continue to climb.

The broader economic context helps explain the shift. The Bank of Korea reports that since 2021, prices for daily necessities, including food and basic goods, have increased by 19.1 %. That’s significantly higher than the overall inflation rate of 15.9 % during the same period. The central bank identifies processed food costs as a key contributor to the gap.

Lower-income households have been hit especially hard. According to Statistics Korea, families in the bottom 20 % income bracket spent an average of 434,000 won per month on food in 2024, nearly 39 % more than five years ago. In comparison, food spending across all households rose by about 26 %.

Moon Joon-hyun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network