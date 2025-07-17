Trump plans to send letters imposing '10-15%' tariffs on over 150 countries

President Donald Trump said to reporters on Wednesday (July 16, 2024) that he plans to send letters to more than 150 countries imposing a uniform tariff rate, including countries that are "not major players in trade" or have minimal trade with the US.

Trump later clarified in an interview with Real America’s Voice that the tariff would likely be set at "10 or 15%" and that the decision has yet to be finalised.

The president had initially planned for these tariffs to take effect on July 9, 2024, but extended the deadline to August 1, 2024, to allow for negotiations with various countries.