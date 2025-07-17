Pasona to open agritourism resort on Awaji island

The opening ceremony for "Hatake no Resort Sansan Villa" was held on Wednesday. The facility has 11 separate villas, each with a field where guests can participate in seasonal farming activities, such as sowing and harvesting.

Made with natural materials, the buildings were designed by nine architects, including Sosuke Fujimoto, who designed the Grand Ring, the huge wooden structure that is a symbol of the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.