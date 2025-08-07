Trump could meet Putin soon amid escalating sanctions

The meeting would be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Joe Biden’s Geneva summit with Putin in June 2021, months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump’s planned face-to-face with Putin comes as the US prepares to impose secondary sanctions on nations, including China, to pressure Moscow into ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump has expressed increasing frustration with the lack of progress towards peace and threatened additional tariffs, including on Russian oil purchases and possibly on China.

The Putin-Zelenskiy Divide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has not met with Putin since December 2019, with both leaders displaying open disdain for one another. While Trump has been in communication with European leaders, hinting at a trilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy, the dynamics of the conversation remain tense.

The latest discussions, facilitated by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, have been described as "constructive" by Kremlin officials, but significant diplomatic strides have yet to materialise. Trump has set a deadline for Russia to accept peace terms, or else face new sanctions, including potential tariffs on Russian oil and on nations conducting business with Moscow.