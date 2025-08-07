Trump could meet Putin soon amid escalating sanctions

The meeting would be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Joe Biden’s Geneva summit with Putin in June 2021, months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Trump’s planned face-to-face with Putin comes as the US prepares to impose secondary sanctions on nations, including China, to pressure Moscow into ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump has expressed increasing frustration with the lack of progress towards peace and threatened additional tariffs, including on Russian oil purchases and possibly on China.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has not met with Putin since December 2019, with both leaders displaying open disdain for one another. While Trump has been in communication with European leaders, hinting at a trilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy, the dynamics of the conversation remain tense.
The latest discussions, facilitated by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, have been described as "constructive" by Kremlin officials, but significant diplomatic strides have yet to materialise. Trump has set a deadline for Russia to accept peace terms, or else face new sanctions, including potential tariffs on Russian oil and on nations conducting business with Moscow.
Trump's recent imposition of a 25% tariff on imports from India over its Russian oil purchases is a key step in his escalating pressure campaign. India’s external affairs ministry condemned the move as "extremely unfortunate." The tariff hike could also target China, further inflaming tensions between the US and its largest trading partner.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned China of steep tariffs on Russian oil, a move that could deepen the ongoing trade disputes. The US and China are also navigating their bilateral tariff agreement, with a 90-day tariff truce set to expire on August 12.
Bloomberg and The Bell reported that the Kremlin may propose a temporary moratorium on airstrikes by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. While not a comprehensive ceasefire, this proposal could provide some respite amid ongoing hostilities, which have seen heavy air attacks, including recent strikes on Kyiv, killing at least 72 civilians.
However, Russia remains unlikely to yield to Trump’s sanctions ultimatum, as President Putin continues to prioritise military objectives over diplomatic overtures from the US. Despite the mounting pressure, Kremlin sources suggest that Putin views the sanctions as ineffective, given the resilience of Russia’s economy amid ongoing international penalties.