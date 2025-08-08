Out of main jobs by age 53, most older Koreans hope to work ― somewhere ― past 73

Most older South Koreans expect to work well beyond the country’s legal retirement age of 60, if they have not already left their main job years earlier.

According to new data from Statistics Korea released Wednesday, the average age at which people hope to retire has reached 73.4, up slightly from 73.3 last year. That is the highest figure since records began in 2011.

However, the reality often looks different. The average age at which older adults left their longest-held job was just 52.9, still far below the standard retirement age.

Only 30.1 % of surveyed older adults said they were still employed in their primary career job. The remaining 69.9 % had already exited those roles. Just 13 % said they retired after reaching the company’s designated retirement age, while 25 % said they left due to business challenges such as shutdowns or declining operations.