Memorial service held for S. Korean A-bomb victims in Hiroshima

The 56th such event, which took place at the Peace Memorial Park in the capital city of Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, was hosted by the Hiroshima regional branch of Mindan, an organisation for South Koreans living in Japan.

The head of the Hiroshima branch pledged to make efforts to pass on the memory of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing to future generations and across the globe with wishes for world peace at heart.