China says Thai art show ‘distorts’ its policies on Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong

As China builds influence in Southeast Asia, regional governments are treading cautiously as they balance cooperation with the world’s second-biggest economy against concerns about political sovereignty.

Replying to Reuters’ queries about the exhibition, which opened in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on July 24, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Aug 11 it distorted Chinese policies and “undermined China’s core interests and political dignity”.

It neither confirmed nor denied that the Chinese embassy was behind the removal and alteration.

“The fact that the relevant country took timely measures precisely shows that the promotion of the fallacies of ‘Tibetan independence’, ‘East Turkestan Islamic Movement’ and ‘Hong Kong independence’ has no market internationally and is unpopular,” it added.