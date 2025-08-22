Asia's largest outlet to open in Shanghai

Upon the completion of the second phase of Qingpu Bailian Outlet, a premium retail centre owned by Shanghai Bailian Group Co., Ltd., it will be connected to the existing first phase by two vehicle and pedestrian bridges and will become the largest of its kind in Asia.
The outlet will introduce about 100 new brands, complementing its current lineup of 600 brands to create a micro-vacation destination that blends the aesthetic appeal of a "trendy art gallery" with the vibrant energy of a "sport-social hub".
By synergising with local cultural and tourism resources, Qingpu Bailian Outlet will harmonise the charm of ancient water towns with modern commercial expressions.
The Shanghai-based Bailian Group now owns nine large outlets in eight cities in China, with annual sales of over 16 billion yuan. Rooted in Shanghai, Qingpu Bailian Outlet is the first open-air outlet market in China and has been open to the public for nearly 20 years. It has kept the top position in the sales ranking among all the outlets in the country for 11 consecutive years.
The Group's outlet segment has also been actively expanding into third-tier cities and Southwest China. Chengdu Bailian Outlet, featuring its unique panda-themed scenery, is scheduled to open to the public in 2027.
China's outlet market continues to thrive. Statistics from the China Commerce Association for General Merchandise show 251 outlets were in operation by the end of 2024, generating annual sales of about 239 billion yuan, a 4 per cent year-on-year growth.
China Daily
Asia News Network