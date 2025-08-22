Asia's largest outlet to open in Shanghai

Upon the completion of the second phase of Qingpu Bailian Outlet, a premium retail centre owned by Shanghai Bailian Group Co., Ltd., it will be connected to the existing first phase by two vehicle and pedestrian bridges and will become the largest of its kind in Asia.

The outlet will introduce about 100 new brands, complementing its current lineup of 600 brands to create a micro-vacation destination that blends the aesthetic appeal of a "trendy art gallery" with the vibrant energy of a "sport-social hub".