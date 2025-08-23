N. Korea discloses 101 soldiers fallen in Ukraine war for first time, honored by Kim

In his speech, Kim said, "The reality that we can now meet the noble figures only through the photographs on the memorial wall — those who dedicated their precious lives for great victory and glory — makes my heart ache and fills me with bitter pain."

"Standing before the bereaved families of the sacrificed soldiers, I do not know how to express the sorrow and regret of not having been able to protect their precious sons, entrusted to us while their lives were still so green and young," Kim added.

Kim also pledged to establish a museum and a monument in the capital city of Pyongyang to honour the participating soldiers.

In his speech, Kim hailed the “victorious conclusion of overseas military operations,” while also referencing the ongoing troop deployment, recalling “the fighters who, even at this moment, are faithfully carrying out their missions with full devotion to the orders of the fatherland.”

Kim underscored that the North Korean army’s participation in Russia’s war serves as clear confirmation of the reality that the army has been “fully prepared for war,” labelling the participation as the “most rigorous verification in its roughly 70-year history.”

"The key is to break the enemy’s will to wage war in thoroughly preparing for war and guaranteeing victory," Kim said.

Kim called for the North Korean military to achieve “more impeccable and overwhelming readiness” against what he also labelled a “very grave and unpredictable security crisis created by the excessive use of military power.”

Kim also “clarified the major tasks that must be firmly grasped in dealing with the prevailing situation and the military provocation manoeuvres of hostile states: the elite-ization of the DPRK’s armed forces, their strengthening into the most powerful army, and the completion of war readiness,” North Korean state media additionally reported.

State media on Friday also reported that Kim attended a performance at the April 25 House of Culture in honour of the commanders and combatants who had participated in the deployment for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Kim was seen watching the concert with teary eyes in photos released by state media.

On Thursday, state media reported that Kim had met with the leading commanding officers of the overseas operations unit who returned home to participate in the award ceremony held at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee on Wednesday.

Ji Da-gyum

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network