Ishiba, Lee vow to promote forward-looking Japan-S. Korea ties

In their meeting at the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo, Ishiba said he upholds the previous Japanese cabinets' recognition of history, including a 1998 Japan-South Korea joint declaration that included Tokyo's remorse and apology over Japan's wartime colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

"I hope we can move forward toward a better future hand in hand," Ishiba said at a joint press conference after the meeting. Lee said he hopes that his visit to Japan will be the beginning of a journey to build up true trust between the people of the two countries.

Ishiba and Lee welcomed the resumption of "shuttle diplomacy" between Japan and South Korea, or mutual trips by their leaders to each other's country.