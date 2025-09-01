Japan logs hottest summer on record

The country's average temperature in June-August was 2.36 degrees Celsius higher than the 30-year average through 2020 for the three months, hitting the highest figure in records dating back to 1898, the agency said.

The previous records were set in 2023 and last summer, when temperatures exceeded 1.76 degrees above average.

The new record is "abnormally high," said Yoshinori Oikawa, head of the agency's Centre for Information on Climate Extremes.