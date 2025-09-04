TEPCO eyes earlier decision on Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-reactors

"We will try to move forward the timing of deciding whether to decommission the plant's No. 1 to No. 5 reactors without waiting for two years after the restart of the No. 6 reactor," Kobayakawa said in a meeting with Kashiwazaki Mayor Masahiro Sakurai.

At the meeting in the city of Niigata Prefecture, Sakurai said that TEPCO's policy is basically understandable as it was made after sincerely discussing the matter repeatedly.