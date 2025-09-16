Kobayashi vows income tax cut for LDP leadership race

On the reason for his decision to run in the Oct. 4 election to pick the successor to LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, the country's outgoing prime minister, Kobayashi, 50, said: "I'll reboot the party. We need to switch over to a younger generation."

Kobayashi sounded cautious at the moment about the idea of inviting more parties to the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito, saying, "Number-juggling before the LDP decided on its basic stance (over the structure of the coalition) is like putting the cart before the horse."

On the proposed tax cut, mainly targeting young people and working generations, Kobayashi said that an upper limit would be set to avoid preferential treatment for high-income earners.

Saying that he wants to establish "an ideal income tax system that can support the middle-income class," Kobayashi voiced hopes to conclude within about a year. The measure would be in place for about two years, according to Kobayashi.