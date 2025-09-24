"Purikura" photo sticker machines evolving 30 years on

Purikura machines remain popular primarily among high school girls as they can print photos as stickers on the spot and allow users to share them with friends.

The GiGO Ikebukuro No. 2 arcade in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district has 16 purikura machines, along with rental clothes, dressing tables and video shooting corners.

A 17-year-old high school student who visited the facility with her friend rented a Chinese dress for purikura photos, saying, "I want to keep them as a memory."