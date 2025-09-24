LDP leader candidates debate economic policies

They indicated a willingness to cooperate with opposition parties to implement economic measures, including those aimed at reducing the impact of higher prices.
Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, said that she supports a proposal from the opposition Democratic Party for the People to raise the minimum taxable income level. Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, said that he plans to discuss the matter with the DPFP.
Referring to a campaign pledge by the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, to give a cash benefit of 20,000 yen per person, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, said that he will modify and implement the measure.
Hayashi plans to discuss the matter as part of talks among the LDP, Komeito and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on proposed tax relief with cash benefits.
Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, said he will proceed with talks with opposition parties while examining their respective priorities. Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, reiterated his plan for a fixed-rate income tax cut.
Motegi expressed scepticism about a consumption tax cut proposed by opposition parties, saying, "It'll take time." Both Koizumi and Takaichi said they would not rule out the possibility of such a tax cut.
On the possibility of expanding the ruling coalition, Koizumi said, "It's one option." Takaichi said, "I'll draw up a framework as soon as possible."
Kobayashi warned against resorting to such a move easily. Hayashi indicated that he would pursue talks with opposition parties on expanding the ruling coalition alongside policy discussions. Motegi said adjusting candidates in electoral districts is not always necessary to expand the coalition.
Takaichi declined to comment on whether she would visit war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo if she becomes the next prime minister, merely saying, "I'll make an appropriate decision."
Koizumi said that the introduction of a possible selective dual surname system for married couples should be postponed as discussions between the ruling and opposition parties remain unresolved.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]