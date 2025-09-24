LDP leader candidates debate economic policies

Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, said he will proceed with talks with opposition parties while examining their respective priorities. Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, reiterated his plan for a fixed-rate income tax cut.

Motegi expressed scepticism about a consumption tax cut proposed by opposition parties, saying, "It'll take time." Both Koizumi and Takaichi said they would not rule out the possibility of such a tax cut.

On the possibility of expanding the ruling coalition, Koizumi said, "It's one option." Takaichi said, "I'll draw up a framework as soon as possible."

Kobayashi warned against resorting to such a move easily. Hayashi indicated that he would pursue talks with opposition parties on expanding the ruling coalition alongside policy discussions. Motegi said adjusting candidates in electoral districts is not always necessary to expand the coalition.

Takaichi declined to comment on whether she would visit war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo if she becomes the next prime minister, merely saying, "I'll make an appropriate decision."

Koizumi said that the introduction of a possible selective dual surname system for married couples should be postponed as discussions between the ruling and opposition parties remain unresolved.

