Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows

Musk’s wealth remains heavily linked to Tesla, where he owned just over 12.4% as of 15 September. The electric-vehicle maker’s stock has climbed more than 14% so far this year and rose 3.3% on Wednesday alone, a move that added in excess of US$6 billion to his personal holdings.

Investors have warmed to Tesla after signs that Musk has refocused on the company. Robyn Denholm, Tesla’s chair, recently said Musk was once again “front and centre” at the firm after spending months elsewhere. Shortly afterwards, Musk disclosed a purchase of roughly US$1 billion of Tesla shares, a high-profile show of confidence as the company pushes to evolve from a carmaker into a player in AI and robotics.