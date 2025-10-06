Kia to enter Japanese market with electric van next spring

The PV5 is from Kia's PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) series, which is marketed globally. Buyers can choose from several configurations regarding seating layouts and battery capacities. Some grades are suitable for camping and sleeping in.

In Japan, Kia targets sales of 1,000 units in 2026 and 2,000 units in 2027. It plans to introduce a larger model, the PV7, in 2028.

Kia set up a research and development facility in Japan in the 1990s, but withdrew from the country in 2013.

In return, Kia signed an agency contract in September 2024 with major Japanese general trader Sojitz Corp., which will handle on its behalf sales promotion and after-sales services, key areas of concern for the South Korean automaker for its entry to the Japanese market.