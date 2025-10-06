Kia to enter Japanese market with electric van next spring

The PV5 is expected to have few rival models in Japan, whose market for electric vans of this size has not been fully developed. Kia, under the aegis of South Korean industry giant Hyundai Motor Co., aims to tap into demand from logistics companies and taxi operators.
Japan's electric vehicle market has seen tardy growth due to the slow pace of charging facility installations.
Still, as EVs are well-suited for fusion with advanced technologies, such as autonomous driving, Japanese automakers are ramping up efforts to expand their EV lineups. Kia, therefore, is expected to face severe competition in the coming years in the Japanese market.
Kia executive Kim Sangdae told a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday last week that Japanese automakers are far lagging in the field of electrification and that this is a big chance for his company.
The PV5 is from Kia's PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) series, which is marketed globally. Buyers can choose from several configurations regarding seating layouts and battery capacities. Some grades are suitable for camping and sleeping in.
In Japan, Kia targets sales of 1,000 units in 2026 and 2,000 units in 2027. It plans to introduce a larger model, the PV7, in 2028.
Kia set up a research and development facility in Japan in the 1990s, but withdrew from the country in 2013.
In return, Kia signed an agency contract in September 2024 with major Japanese general trader Sojitz Corp., which will handle on its behalf sales promotion and after-sales services, key areas of concern for the South Korean automaker for its entry to the Japanese market.