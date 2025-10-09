Trio win Nobel chemistry prize for work on 'Hermione's handbag' materials

'SCIENCE IS THE GREATEST EQUALISING FORCE IN THE WORLD'

Kitagawa is a professor at Kyoto University in Japan, while Robson is a professor at the University of Melbourne, Australia, and Yaghi is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, in the United States.

Kitagawa is Japanese, Robson was born in Britain but moved to Australia in his late 20s, while Yaghi is Jordanian-American.

Yaghi was born to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, where his family shared a one-room home with the cattle the family was raising.

"It's quite a journey and science allows you to do it," he said in an interview published on the Nobel website, adding that his parents could barely read or write. "Science is the greatest equalising force in the world," he said.

Yaghi, who said he was astonished and delighted to win the award, was 10 years old when he found a book on molecules in the library, and it was the beginning of a lifelong love of chemistry.

"The deeper you dig, the more beautifully you find things are constructed," he told the Nobel website.

Robson said he got the call from Stockholm half an hour before the official announcement and that he celebrated quietly at his home outside Melbourne.

"I prepared fish for dinner with my wife, and then I did the washing up afterwards," he told Reuters, adding that he had recently sworn off alcohol for health reasons.

"I broke that rule by having a glass of very cheap wine," he said.

THIRD 2025 NOBEL PRIZE, LITERATURE, NEXT ON THURSDAY

The Chemistry Nobel was the third prize announced in this year's crop of awards, in keeping with tradition, following those for medicine and physics announced earlier this week.

Established in the will of Swedish inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, the prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901, with a few interruptions mostly due to the world wars.

Nobel was himself a chemist, and his developments in that field helped underpin the wealth he amassed from his invention of dynamite in the 19th century.

Sometimes overshadowed by more famous laureates in the fields of physics, literature and peace, the chemistry awards have still recognised many influential discoveries such as nuclear fission, DNA sequencing techniques, and yeast. Last year's chemistry award went to US scientists David Baker and John Jumper, and Briton Demis Hassabis for work on decoding the structure of proteins and creating new ones, yielding advances in areas such as drug development.

