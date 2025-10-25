Kazakhstan marks Republic Day 2025, strengthening friendship and cooperation with Thailand

Kazakhstan celebrates Republic Day on October 25, 2025, commemorating the adoption of the Declaration on State Sovereignty in 1990 — the historic step that laid the foundation for full independence in 1991.
Initially observed in 1995 and later reinstated in 2022 under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Republic Day honours Kazakhstan’s emergence as a sovereign nation and its journey toward unity, reform, and prosperity.
This year, as the country marks the occasion with cultural events and national ceremonies, the day also symbolises Kazakhstan’s growing international partnerships, including its flourishing relationship with Thailand.
Thailand and Kazakhstan established diplomatic ties in 1992, laying the groundwork for a partnership that continues to expand across multiple sectors. Over the past three decades, both countries have strengthened cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, education, and energy.
Thailand is recognised as Kazakhstan’s largest partner in Southeast Asia, with bilateral trade showing strong growth. In 2024, Thailand’s exports to Kazakhstan totalled around US$101 million, while imports from Kazakhstan reached US$55 million. Key traded goods include automobiles, electronics, agricultural products, metals, and energy-related items.
The two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Trade and Economic Cooperation in 2024, creating a Joint Trade Committee to explore new business opportunities and promote mutual investment.
Tourism and cultural exchange have become vital pillars of the Thailand-Kazakhstan relationship. Direct flights between the two countries, visa-free travel for Thai citizens, and Thailand’s popularity as a holiday destination among Kazakh travellers have driven tourism growth in both directions.
The Thai Embassy in Astana actively promotes cultural diplomacy, academic partnerships, and student exchanges between Thai and Kazakh universities. Several Thai events, including Amazing Thailand showcases, have been held in major Kazakh cities, strengthening people-to-people connections and cultural understanding.
Sister-city collaborations, such as those between Bangkok and Astana, and between Pattaya and Shymkent, further highlight the growing municipal-level friendship between the two nations.
Looking ahead, both countries aim to enhance cooperation in sustainable development, clean energy, agriculture, and innovation. Kazakhstan’s Kazakhstan 2050 strategy and Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model align closely, presenting opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy and green technology.
Thailand also views Kazakhstan as a strategic gateway to the Eurasian region, while Kazakhstan sees Thailand as a key link to ASEAN and the broader Asia-Pacific. Improved logistics, connectivity, and joint tourism campaigns are expected to feature prominently in future cooperation.
As Kazakhstan celebrates Republic Day 2025, it not only reflects on its national achievements but also celebrates the spirit of partnership that connects it to nations like Thailand.
The enduring friendship between Kazakhstan and Thailand stands as a testament to their shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and cross-regional cooperation — a relationship poised to grow even stronger in the years ahead.