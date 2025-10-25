Kazakhstan marks Republic Day 2025, strengthening friendship and cooperation with Thailand



Expanding tourism, culture, and education

Tourism and cultural exchange have become vital pillars of the Thailand-Kazakhstan relationship. Direct flights between the two countries, visa-free travel for Thai citizens, and Thailand’s popularity as a holiday destination among Kazakh travellers have driven tourism growth in both directions.

The Thai Embassy in Astana actively promotes cultural diplomacy, academic partnerships, and student exchanges between Thai and Kazakh universities. Several Thai events, including Amazing Thailand showcases, have been held in major Kazakh cities, strengthening people-to-people connections and cultural understanding.

Sister-city collaborations, such as those between Bangkok and Astana, and between Pattaya and Shymkent, further highlight the growing municipal-level friendship between the two nations.



A shared vision for the future

Looking ahead, both countries aim to enhance cooperation in sustainable development, clean energy, agriculture, and innovation. Kazakhstan’s Kazakhstan 2050 strategy and Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model align closely, presenting opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy and green technology.

Thailand also views Kazakhstan as a strategic gateway to the Eurasian region, while Kazakhstan sees Thailand as a key link to ASEAN and the broader Asia-Pacific. Improved logistics, connectivity, and joint tourism campaigns are expected to feature prominently in future cooperation.



Deepening friendship through shared aspirations

As Kazakhstan celebrates Republic Day 2025, it not only reflects on its national achievements but also celebrates the spirit of partnership that connects it to nations like Thailand.

The enduring friendship between Kazakhstan and Thailand stands as a testament to their shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and cross-regional cooperation — a relationship poised to grow even stronger in the years ahead.