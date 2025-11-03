Families of abductees rally in Tokyo for immediate return

Masako Kitatani, 69, whose sister Keiko Arimoto was kidnapped in 1983 at age 23, also spoke at the event. After their father, Akihiro, died in February this year, Kitatani joined the group of abductees' families to show North Korea her determination not to give up on Keiko's return.

"There are a lot of things I want to talk about when she comes back," Kitatani said. "My parents and aunts died without saying anything about Keiko, just keeping the matter to themselves."

Takaichi said, "With the earnest feelings and painful voices of the families of the abductees in my heart, I will take the lead in resolving the abduction issue."

At the rally, a resolution was adopted demanding that North Korea decide to return all victims.