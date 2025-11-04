Tokushima firm develops bear repellent spray

The repellent was developed by Yo Okutani, planning and marketing chief at the Tokyo office of Biosiense Co., which produces drugs for animals.

As most bear repellent sprays sold in Japan are made overseas, domestically produced ones are rare.

Okutani, 40, became interested in dealing with the growing problem of bear attacks on humans as he enjoys outdoor activities and then decided to develop a bear repellent spray by applying know-how acquired from making Biosiense's hot pepper products.

He read books to deepen his understanding of the ecology of bears, and repeatedly made prototypes of sprays that included capsaicin, a pungent component included in hot peppers.