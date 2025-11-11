Takaichi aims to declare end to deflation in Japan

During a parliamentary session, Takaichi referred to the current state of the economy, saying, "We are currently experiencing inflation, but we cannot say that we have overcome deflation yet."

In response to a question from Reiwa Shinsengumi co-head Mari Kushibuchi, Takaichi did not rule out the possibility of revising in the future Japan's three non-nuclear principles of not possessing or making nuclear weapons or allowing them to be brought into the country.

Takaichi has called for reviewing the principle of not allowing nuclear weapons to be brought into Japan.