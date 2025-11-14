‘Chaebol’ marriages shift: South Korea’s young scions marry within business circles, not politics

Gone is the era of political marriages, when the ultra-rich forged ties with the powerful through matrimony.

Recent data shows nearly half of the marriages of younger generations of South Korea’s conglomerate-controlling families are now with heirs of other chaebol families, a departure from the past trend of marrying into the political elite.

Local corporate tracker CEO Score analysed the marriages of 380 people from 81 chaebol families, and found that 46.5 per cent of the fourth and fifth generations of chaebol families married people from families who control other conglomerates. The figure marked an increase from 34.5 % for weddings of second-generation members.