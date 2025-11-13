Mother of Abe shooter Yamagami apologizes in court

"I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart for the terrible crime committed by my second son, Tetsuya," said the mother, a follower of the Unification Church, at the beginning of her testimony at the seventh hearing of his lay-judge trial at Nara District Court.

Regarding her reason for making donations totalling more than 100 million yen to the controversial religious group, she said, "I thought it would save my elder son's life."

According to the defence, the defendant has refused to meet with his mother, making this their first encounter since he fatally shot Abe with a homemade gun. A shield board was placed between the mother and the spectators, making it impossible to see her facial expression.