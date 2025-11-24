Washington state reports world’s first human H5N5 bird flu death

The patient, an older adult from Grays Harbor County with underlying health conditions, died while receiving treatment for H5N5, according to statements issued on Friday by the Washington State Department of Health.

The individual kept a backyard flock of mixed domestic birds that had likely been exposed to wild birds; environmental samples from the property later tested positive for avian influenza.

Officials said there is no indication that the virus has spread to others. No close contacts or individuals involved in managing the flock have tested positive, and there is “no evidence of transmission of this virus between people”. Public health teams will continue monitoring those who had direct contact with the patient or the backyard flock.