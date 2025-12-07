Indonesia cyclone floods leave 908 dead as calls grow for national disaster status

The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by a cyclone that battered three provinces (North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Aceh) on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, over recent weeks, has risen to 908 on Sunday (December 7), with more than 450 people still missing.
Many residents in hard-hit areas, including Aceh Tamiang district, are still waiting for relief, as local authorities on Sumatra urge the central government in Jakarta to declare a national disaster emergency to unlock additional resources and improve coordination of the response.
President Prabowo Subianto has insisted that the situation is improving and that current preparations are sufficient.
His assessment contrasts sharply with that of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who voiced concern after visiting affected communities in person on Thursday (December 4).
The disaster has become one of Indonesia’s worst natural calamities in recent years, underscoring the vulnerability of the vast archipelago to extreme weather.
Aceh governor Muzakir Manaf said rescue teams were forced to search for bodies in mud as deep as waist level, while food shortages pose a grave threat to isolated, hard-to-reach villages.
Many remote communities have yet to receive any aid, and “people are not dying from the floods, but from hunger”, he warned.
Analysts argue that the government’s reluctance to declare a national disaster emergency is driven by a desire to conceal its inability to manage the crisis effectively.