Indonesia cyclone floods leave 908 dead as calls grow for national disaster status

The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by a cyclone that battered three provinces (North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Aceh) on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, over recent weeks, has risen to 908 on Sunday (December 7), with more than 450 people still missing.

Many residents in hard-hit areas, including Aceh Tamiang district, are still waiting for relief, as local authorities on Sumatra urge the central government in Jakarta to declare a national disaster emergency to unlock additional resources and improve coordination of the response.