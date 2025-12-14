EU probes Google over AI training using Search and YouTube data

The European Commission (EC) formally opened an investigation into Google on Tuesday (December 9) amid suspicions the company may be breaching EU competition rules by leveraging its infrastructure and market dominance to tie up AI-related content.
Google is widely seen as a digital giant with deep reach across online search, advertising, and YouTube.
Together, these services generate vast volumes of data, giving the company a major advantage in training and improving AI systems and helping it accelerate development in recent years.
At the centre of the complaint are Google’s AI features, including AI Overviews and AI Mode, which draw detailed information from websites that appear in Google Search.
Critics argue this is done without permission, reducing traffic to original publishers and directly hurting their revenues, while providing little or no appropriate compensation.
Publishers say blocking Google’s AI from using their content may be possible, but comes with a catch: their websites can be pushed down the rankings and shown less prominently in search results.
In effect, they argue, this creates indirect pressure that distorts competition and undermines fair trading.
A similar concern has been raised on YouTube, where creators are said to be required to accept terms allowing Google to use uploaded videos for AI development, without an opt-out option and without extra payment.
At the same time, Google is accused of restricting rival companies from accessing content on the platform for AI training, a move that could be viewed as an abuse of market power.
If Google is ultimately found to have violated EU competition law, it could face a fine of up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue.