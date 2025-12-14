EU probes Google over AI training using Search and YouTube data

The European Commission (EC) formally opened an investigation into Google on Tuesday (December 9) amid suspicions the company may be breaching EU competition rules by leveraging its infrastructure and market dominance to tie up AI-related content.

Google is widely seen as a digital giant with deep reach across online search, advertising, and YouTube.

Together, these services generate vast volumes of data, giving the company a major advantage in training and improving AI systems and helping it accelerate development in recent years.