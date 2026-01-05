Trump says second Venezuela strike possible if government does not cooperate

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump also suggested Colombia and Mexico could face US military action if they do not curb the flow of illicit drugs into the United States, adding: “Operation Colombia sounds good to me.” He said Cuba, a close ally of Venezuela, “looks like it’s ready to fall” without US intervention.
Maduro is being held in a New York detention centre and is expected to appear in court on Monday on drug-related charges.
His seizure has left Venezuela facing uncertainty over what comes next, even as Trump indicated his administration would work with figures still in charge to clamp down on drug trafficking and reshape the oil industry, rather than push immediately for elections.
Senior Venezuelan officials remain in control and have condemned the detentions of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as a kidnapping.
In an audio message released by the ruling PSUV socialist party, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello insisted Maduro remains the country’s only president and urged supporters not to be drawn into what he called “provocations” from an enemy.
Maduro’s capture drew shock inside Venezuela, including from images showing the 63-year-old leader blindfolded and handcuffed.
Venezuelan Defence Minister General Vladimir Padrino said on state television that the US attack killed soldiers and civilians, as well as a “large part” of Maduro’s security team, and said the armed forces had been activated to defend sovereignty.
Cuba’s government said 32 of its citizens were killed during the raid.
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who also serves as oil minister, has assumed interim leadership with the backing of Venezuela’s top court and has said Maduro remains president.
Trump, however, warned in comments reported by The Atlantic that Rodriguez could “pay a bigger price” than Maduro if she does not cooperate.
Venezuela’s communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump’s administration has described the seizure as a law-enforcement operation aimed at forcing Maduro to face US criminal charges filed in 2020, including an alleged narco-terrorism conspiracy, allegations Maduro denies.
Trump also said US oil companies need “total access” to Venezuela’s reserves, and claimed migration to the United States factored into the decision, alleging Maduro sent millions of people from prisons and mental institutions, along with drug dealers, into the US.
Venezuelan officials have repeatedly accused Trump of seeking control of the country’s natural resources, particularly oil.
Cabello said Venezuelans were outraged because, in his words, “it was revealed that they only want our oil”.
In Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Venezuela’s next leader should keep its oil industry out of the hands of US adversaries and halt drug trafficking, pointing to what he described as an ongoing US blockade on tankers.
In Venezuela, Caracas appeared tense but not paralysed on Sunday, with some shops open and residents in places such as Maracaibo buying essentials.
In the United States, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticised the White House for not specifying how long US forces would remain in Venezuela or how many troops might be required, warning of the risk of an open-ended conflict.
Internationally, questions have also been raised over the legality of seizing a foreign head of state, and the UN Security Council was due to meet on Monday to discuss the attack.
Russia and China, both key backers of Venezuela, have criticised the United States.
