Trump says second Venezuela strike possible if government does not cooperate

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump also suggested Colombia and Mexico could face US military action if they do not curb the flow of illicit drugs into the United States, adding: “Operation Colombia sounds good to me.” He said Cuba, a close ally of Venezuela, “looks like it’s ready to fall” without US intervention.

Maduro is being held in a New York detention centre and is expected to appear in court on Monday on drug-related charges.

His seizure has left Venezuela facing uncertainty over what comes next, even as Trump indicated his administration would work with figures still in charge to clamp down on drug trafficking and reshape the oil industry, rather than push immediately for elections.

Senior Venezuelan officials remain in control and have condemned the detentions of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as a kidnapping.

In an audio message released by the ruling PSUV socialist party, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello insisted Maduro remains the country’s only president and urged supporters not to be drawn into what he called “provocations” from an enemy.