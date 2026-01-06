Ousted Maduro pleads not guilty to US drug charges

In a brief hearing before US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, Maduro, 63, spoke via an interpreter and insisted he was innocent, saying he remained Venezuela’s president.

The judge cut him off as the proceedings moved on.

Cilia Flores, Maduro’s wife, also entered a not-guilty plea.

The next court date was set for March 17.

Outside the courthouse, protesters both for and against Maduro gathered as the hearing unfolded.

Maduro and Flores were transported from a Brooklyn detention facility to Manhattan under heavy guard, with Maduro restrained and dressed in prison clothing as the judge outlined the allegations and advised the pair of their right to notify the Venezuelan consulate.

US prosecutors allege Maduro oversaw a cocaine-trafficking network that worked with violent groups including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombia’s FARC rebels, and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

He faces four criminal counts, including narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

Maduro has long rejected the claims, arguing they are a cover for US ambitions linked to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.