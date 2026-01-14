Saks Global files for bankruptcy after Neiman Marcus takeover leads to financial collapse

This comes just over a year after the merger that brought the three brands together under one corporate umbrella.

Despite the bankruptcy filing, Saks Global assured customers that its stores would remain operational for now, thanks to a $1.75 billion financing package secured early Wednesday morning.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, the former CEO of Neiman Marcus, was appointed as the new CEO, replacing Richard Baker, who was responsible for the acquisition strategy that led to the company's current debt.

Former Neiman Marcus executives Darcy Penick and Lana Todorovich also took on key roles within the company.

The company’s bankruptcy filing in the US Bankruptcy Court in Houston revealed that its assets and liabilities range between $1 billion and $10 billion.

The filing initiates a court-supervised process, allowing the company to restructure its debt or explore the possibility of selling itself to a new owner.

If these efforts fail, Saks Global could face closure.