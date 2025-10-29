STARK creditors demand "Vonnarat" to repay debt of 130 Billion Baht, files for bankruptcy and asset investigation

Mr. Vonnarat Tangkaravakoon ("Mr. Vonnarat") is one of the defendants in the case filed in the South Bangkok Civil Court under case number P.1061/2567. The Central Bankruptcy Court issued an order for the absolute preservation of his assets in the bankruptcy case under case number L.9679/2567.

To ensure that the common shareholders of STARK, who have been affected by this, can protect their rights, the Thai Investors Association (TIA) has advised all affected parties, specifically STARK's common shareholders, to file their claims for compensation from the appointed trustee at the Enforcement Department at the Ministry of Justice by April 11, 2025, as was announced in the Royal Gazette under Announcement 2/2568 on March 20, 2025.

On September 27, 2025, the trustee held the first creditors’ meeting for the case, and the progress of the case is summarised as follows:

A total of 3,417 creditors have filed for repayment, with the total debt amounting to 131,482,505,107.93 Baht (approximately 131.48 billion Baht). The trustee has divided the creditors into four groups:

Financial institutions Creditors from tort, including bondholders and common shareholders Phelps Dodge International Ltd. Mrs. Piyachanok Tangkaravakoon (the wife of Mr. Vonnarat).

As Mr. Vonnarat does not wish to file for debt settlement prior to his bankruptcy declaration, the trustee has decided to propose to the court to officially declare Mr. Vonnarat bankrupt.