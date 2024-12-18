Court gives green light for Stark shareholder class action lawsuit

The Southern Bangkok Civil Court has granted permission for a class action lawsuit to proceed against Stark Corporation Pcl on behalf of a group of aggrieved common shareholders.

The move on Wednesday marks a significant development in Thailand's legal landscape, as it represents the first class action lawsuit involving ordinary stock securities since the amendment of the Code of Civil Procedure in 2015.

The lawsuit, designated as Case No. 1061/2024, was initiated by the Thai Investors Association on behalf of five plaintiffs who represent a broader group defined as "individuals who bought or sold shares of Stark Corporation on the Stock Exchange of Thailand between May 11, 2021, and June 16, 2023". The court's order automatically binds all members of this group who share the same factual and legal circumstances.

This decision opens the door for a larger group of investors potentially harmed by Stark's actions to seek collective legal recourse. The outcome of the case involving the five initial plaintiffs will be automatically binding on the broader class.



