Stark Creditors Unite in THB 130 Billion Lawsuit Against Wanarat

A significant development in the high-profile Stark Coporation saga sees a substantial coalition of creditors, numbering 3,395, pursuing legal action against Wanarat Tangkaravakun for a colossal sum exceeding 130 billion baht.

These damaged parties, primarily STARK ordinary shareholders, have filed their claims with the Thai Legal Execution Department under a class action framework, with the first crucial creditors' meeting slated for September 27, 2025.

Following the Central Bankruptcy Court's ruling that Wanarat Tangkaravakun, a key figure in the case (Black Case No. Por. 1061/2567), be declared bankrupt (Red Case No. Lor. 9679/2567), the Thai Investors Association (TIA) stepped in to advise aggrieved STARK shareholders on safeguarding their rights.

The TIA urged all affected ordinary shareholders to lodge their claims for damages with the official receiver at the Legal Execution Department by the deadline of April 11, 2025, a directive widely publicised in the Government Gazette (Announcement No. 2/2568, dated March 20, 2025).

